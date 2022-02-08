Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Paintball Gun IP Owner Scores Win In Suit Against Rival

By Adam Lidgett (February 8, 2022, 4:18 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has handed paintball gun part maker Pressure Specialist a win in a suit claiming a rival infringed its patent, noting the competitor made certain admissions about liability in a prior case. 

In a Sunday opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly granted Pressure Specialist Inc.'s motion for summary judgment on liability in the suit alleging Next Gen Manufacturing Inc.'s GEN II paintball gun air pressure regulator infringes U.S. Patent No. 7,059,343.

Pressure Specialist had argued that Next Gen made several legally binding admissions and actually admitted to infringement allegations relating to the GEN II product, but Next Gen...

