Paintball Gun IP Owner Scores Win In Suit Against Rival

By Adam Lidgett (February 8, 2022, 4:18 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has handed paintball gun part maker Pressure Specialist a win in a suit claiming a rival infringed its patent, noting the competitor made certain admissions about liability in a prior case. In a Sunday opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly granted Pressure Specialist Inc.'s motion for summary judgment on liability in the suit alleging Next Gen Manufacturing Inc.'s GEN II paintball gun air pressure regulator infringes U.S. Patent No. 7,059,343. Pressure Specialist had argued that Next Gen made several legally binding admissions and actually admitted to infringement allegations relating to the GEN II product, but Next Gen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS