Tribunal Denies FRC 2nd Chance To Question KPMG Auditor

By Richard Crump (February 8, 2022, 5:53 PM GMT) -- A London disciplinary tribunal denied the Financial Reporting Council a second chance on Tuesday to cross-examine a former senior manager at KPMG accused of misleading the accounting watchdog's inspectors during a review of the firm's audit of outsourcing businesses Carillion. Tribunal chairman Stanley Burnton said it would not be "fair or appropriate" to allow the FRC to cross-examine Alistair Wright again because the regulator's lawyers had failed to adequately question him over his role in the alleged forgery of audit documents. Mark Ellison QC, counsel for the FRC, sought to reexamine Wright about whether he believed the contents of minutes of...

