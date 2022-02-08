Compensation Scheme Ready To Act As 12 Finance Firms Fail

By Irene Madongo (February 8, 2022, 1:36 PM GMT) -- Britain's lifeboat program for failed financial services firms announced on Tuesday that 12 lending and advice companies have defaulted since the start of December as it encouraged customers to come forward with claims for compensation. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme did not reveal why the firms collapsed into insolvency, but said it believes the businesses are unable to meet claims themselves. The FSCS directed clients who believe they are owed money to its website for details about compensation for each financial product it protects. The failed companies named in the announcement include businesses around the country. Financial Planning Solutions (UK) Ltd. in...

