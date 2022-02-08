Nvidia, SoftBank Nix $40B Arm Deal Over Regulatory Hurdles

By Benjamin Horney (February 8, 2022, 7:55 AM EST) -- Nvidia's planned $40 billion purchase of Arm has been called off because of regulatory roadblocks, and SoftBank Group will instead begin preparing an initial public offering for the U.K. semiconductor business, the companies said Tuesday. California-based Nvidia had planned to purchase Arm from SoftBank for up to $40 billion. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) The agreement, first announced in September 2020, was set to see Japan-based SoftBank Group Corp. and its SoftBank Vision Fund divest Arm Ltd. to California-based Nvidia for up to $40 billion in total. It was the sixth largest M&A deal announced in all of 2020. The transaction, however, faced heavy...

