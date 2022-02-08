4 Firms Rep Quantum Computing Biz's $1.6B Go-Public Deal

By McCord Pagan (February 8, 2022, 3:18 PM EST) -- Quantum computing business D-Wave Systems Inc. said Tuesday it's going public through a combination with blank-check company DPCM Capital Inc. in a deal guided by four law firms that gives the combined entity a market capitalization of up to $1.6 billion. Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada-based D-Wave said in a joint statement that the deal is expected to deliver up to $340 million in gross proceeds, including a $40 million private investment in public equity component. D-Wave is represented by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP, while DPCM Capital is advised by Greenberg Traurig LLP and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS