Broker Fights Jeweler's 5th Circ. Virus Coverage Appeal

By Eli Flesch (February 8, 2022, 1:19 PM EST) -- An insurance broker told the Fifth Circuit that it didn't have any obligation to a Louisiana jewelry store to help it procure a policy with broader virus coverages than the one that the business ultimately bought from its insurer, urging the court not to revive the jeweler's pandemic coverage suit. Risk Placement Services Inc. on Monday said the jeweler's allegations that the broker recommended the wrong policy and failed to provide due diligence were properly thrown out by the Louisiana federal court overseeing Coleman E. Adler & Sons' coverage suit. Adler & Sons had alleged that RPS and the insurance agent Marsh McLennan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS