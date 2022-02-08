Oil, Gas Co. Launches With $180M Investment

By McCord Pagan (February 8, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- An energy company focused on oil and natural gas assets announced its launch Tuesday with a more than $180 million investment from a Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP unit and the company's management team. Houston-based TreadStone Energy Partners III LLC said in a joint statement with Kayne Anderson that the move is the continuation of a partnership with the investor dating back to 2011 and follows the sale of Texas oil and gas assets in December 2021 by TreadStone Energy Partners II LLC. "TreadStone has assembled a talented team and we are excited to partner again with Kayne Anderson to build...

