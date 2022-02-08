Wilkinson Barker Knauer Adds Communications Partner In DC

By Jack Rodgers (February 8, 2022, 11:25 AM EST) -- Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP has added a partner to its Washington, D.C., office who spent more than a decade at communications groups, the firm announced Tuesday. Matt Gerst joins the firm after working as the lobbying group the Internet Association's vice president for legal policy affairs and associate general counsel, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, Gerst was vice president of regulatory affairs for another communications group, CTIA, first joining as a counsel in 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile. The firm said Gerst's work focuses on advising clients on solutions to regulatory and legal challenges facing communications and technology...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS