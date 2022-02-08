Biden's Supreme Court Nominee Should Have 5 Key Qualities

By Benes Aldana (February 8, 2022, 4:22 PM EST) -- Now that President Joe Biden has reiterated his campaign promise, we know that the next person to be subjected to a U.S. Supreme Court confirmation ordeal will be a Black woman. What other characteristics should the president prioritize in his search? Here are five items I hope are on his checklist: Experience As a State Trial Judge Looking for someone with a deep understanding of the problems facing society? Look no farther than the judges in your local courthouse. Trial judges are exposed to myriad issues, including drug addiction; guardianships; digital evidence; cyberstalking; child and adult sexual abuse; veterans' issues; separatist movements, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS