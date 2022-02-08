Ex-Spine Doc Owes $13M To Women Over Faulty Surgeries

By Mike Curley (February 8, 2022, 1:01 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $13 million to two women who allege their surgeon performed unnecessary spinal surgeries on them, leaving them injured, before he fled to Pakistan to avoid criminal prosecution. In a pair of consolidated cases against Abubakar Atiq Durrani, who, according to court documents, lost his medical license in March 2014, the jury found that he had fabricated his diagnoses of Tara Brown and Dawn Leeann Brown and performed unnecessary surgery without their informed consent, using substandard procedures. The jury awarded $5.9 million to Dawn Brown and $6.85 million to Tara Brown after one week...

