Fed. Circ. Says Forum Selection Clauses Can Bar PTAB Fights

By Andrew Karpan (February 8, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- Clauses in contracts can be used to block patent challenges at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday in a precedential decision that will wipe out seven review petitions Boston's Sarepta Therapeutics lodged at the board. Overruling Delaware's U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark — who is awaiting a confirmation vote for a seat on the Federal Circuit — the appeals court issued new legal precedent finding that language in a forum selection clause in a deal inked between Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd. barred legal fights over the patents at the PTAB. In September 2021, Sarepta initially...

