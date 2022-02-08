Sun Pharma, Lupin Agree To Drop Eye Pain Patent Dispute

By Tiffany Hu (February 8, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- Sun Pharma on Tuesday agreed to drop a patent lawsuit against rival Lupin Pharmaceuticals over a branded treatment to prevent pain from eye surgery, while getting a New Jersey federal judge to toss an earlier ruling that invalidated Sun's patent at the heart of the case. A day earlier, Sun Pharma asked U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson to vacate her September ruling that deemed Sun Pharma's patent on eye treatment BromSite obvious, citing a settlement that it said would "fully and finally resolve" the legal dispute between Sun Pharma and Lupin. Sun Pharma's request to vacate the ruling was unopposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS