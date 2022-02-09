No Nuke Waste Storage In Permian Basin, Texas Tells 5th Circ.

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 9, 2022, 5:17 PM EST) -- The state of Texas and an oil and gas extraction company urged the Fifth Circuit to undo the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's approval for a nuclear waste storage site valid for at least 40 years in the Permian Basin Region in West Texas. In briefs requesting oral argument filed on Monday, the state of Texas and Fasken Land and Minerals Ltd. asked the circuit court to undo the NRC's storage site approval of nuclear waste company Interim Storage Partners LLC's plan, a move Texas delineated as a "massive breach" that goes against the National Environmental Policy Act and other federal laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS