Barclays Fights Appeal Over Liability For Push Payment Fraud

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 8, 2022, 5:43 PM GMT) -- A customer who lost £700,000 ($948,600) to a push payment fraud has urged the Court of Appeal to find that Barclays had a duty to protect her from the scam and order the financial services giant to pay back the lost cash. Lawyers for Fiona Philipp told the appeals court that the High Court was wrong to find that BarclaysBank UK PLC has no obligation to pay back the money that Philipps lost when she fell victim to a so-called authorized push payment fraud, in which scammers pretending to be regulators convinced her to transfer money into their account. Hugh Sims...

