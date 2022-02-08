2 More Tech-Focused SPACs Pull IPOs Amid Market Crunch

By Tom Zanki (February 8, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- Two technology-focused special purpose acquisition companies pulled initial public offering plans Tuesday, adding to a spate of recent withdrawals as the SPAC market slows, while a Mexican-focused blank-check company began trading after raising $100 million. Crucible Acquisition Corp. II and Crucible Acquisition Corp. III, two similar vehicles that were formed last March to pursue acquisitions of software companies, withdrew IPO filings that sought to raise $200 million and $350 respectively, or $550 million total. SPACs, also called blank-check companies, are shells that raise money through IPOs in order to acquire an operating business and take it public, usually within two years....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS