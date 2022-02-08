FinCEN Is Asked For Clarity, Exemptions From Shell Co. Rule

By Al Barbarino (February 8, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- As the comment period for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network's "beneficial ownership" database proposal drew to a close Tuesday, more than 240 comments had piled up from stakeholders seeking more clarity and expressing concerns about potential burdens on certain groups. The December proposal would require certain "reporting companies" — including domestic and foreign corporations, limited liability companies and other similar entities — to report their ownership information into the database. The premise is to prevent individuals and entities from funneling illicit funds through these so-called shell companies. On Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Advocacy expressed concern about the economic...

