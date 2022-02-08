Frontier Says VoIP Provider Is A 'Safe Haven' For Robocallers

By Nadia Dreid (February 8, 2022, 6:15 PM EST) -- Frontier is going after a voice service provider that it says provides a "safe haven" for robocallers, allowing its customers to plague those of other companies with unwanted call after unwanted call. Mobi Telecom is allowing users of its services to make millions of illegal robocalls without taking any precautions to ensure that they don't do so, letting bad actors know that it is a safe bet for those seeking to break telemarketing laws, Frontier Communications told a Connecticut federal judge Tuesday. Whether acting "in concert with robocallers or with willful blindness," the suit claims that Mobi is intentionally allowing its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS