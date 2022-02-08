Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Frontier Says VoIP Provider Is A 'Safe Haven' For Robocallers

By Nadia Dreid (February 8, 2022, 6:15 PM EST) -- Frontier is going after a voice service provider that it says provides a "safe haven" for robocallers, allowing its customers to plague those of other companies with unwanted call after unwanted call.

Mobi Telecom is allowing users of its services to make millions of illegal robocalls without taking any precautions to ensure that they don't do so, letting bad actors know that it is a safe bet for those seeking to break telemarketing laws, Frontier Communications told a Connecticut federal judge Tuesday.

Whether acting "in concert with robocallers or with willful blindness," the suit claims that Mobi is intentionally allowing its...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

