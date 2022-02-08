Judge Pauses Penn. School District's Mask-Optional Plan

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 8, 2022, 5:21 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has granted the request of parents of children with disabilities to temporarily halt Perkiomen Valley School District's transition from a mask mandate to mask-optional schooling, reasoning that they showed their children would be excluded from an equal education because of it. In an Americans With Disabilities Act putative class action, U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone wrote in her 60-page opinion granting a preliminary injunction that the parents showed that allowing the mask-optional education would either force disabled children into virtual learning or put their health at risk if they attended school. "Under the evidence before the court,...

