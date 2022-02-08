Puerto Rico's Senate Told To End Utility Contract Challenge

By Rick Archer (February 8, 2022, 1:59 PM EST) -- A federal judge has ordered Puerto Rico's Senate to withdraw a suit seeking to invalidate the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's power grid management contract, saying the action violates the bankruptcy stay protecting the utility from litigation. In an order issued Monday afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain said the Senate's suit seeking a ruling that PREPA's grid contract violated Puerto Rican law is an attempt to exercise control over the utility's property in violation of the Bankruptcy Code and must come to an end. In 2017, PREPA filed for bankruptcy under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic...

