Reinhart Adds Veteran Benefits Atty In Milwaukee

By Adrian Cruz (February 9, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- Wisconsin-based Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren SC has hired as a shareholder in its Milwaukee office an experienced attorney with over two decades of experience working on a wide range of employee benefit matters, the firm announced. John Barlament joined Reinhart's employee benefits practice at the start of February after spending over a decade as a partner with Quarles & Brady LLP. He told Law360 on Wednesday that he chose to make the move because of the firm's large employee benefits team, which according to the website consists of over 40 attorneys and paralegals. "It makes the practice a lot more sophisticated...

