Ad Rules Cover Device 'Fingerprinting,' Watchdog Warns

By Allison Grande (February 8, 2022, 10:04 PM EST) -- The ad industry's data privacy watchdog cautioned Tuesday that it would not hesitate to apply transparency and consent principles for targeted digital advertising to the increasingly prevalent practice of companies' seizing on digital "fingerprinting" as a method for tracking consumers' online behavior. As browsers move away from supporting third-party cookies that advertisers have traditionally relied on to track users between websites and serve them with more relevant ads, the industry had pivoted toward alternative identification technologies, including the "fingerprinting" of users or devices. This method involves an app or website collecting measurable characteristics, such as the volume, battery level and IP address...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS