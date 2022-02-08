Squire Patton Snags Butler Snow Public Finance Atty

By Emily Sides (February 8, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has named a Butler Snow LLP attorney who has worked in public finance since 2008 to its public and infrastructure finance practice as of counsel in its Atlanta office, the firm announced Tuesday. Laurie Schwartz brings experience as underwriter's counsel on a $124 million public improvement bond issuance that was part of a 56-acre regional waterfront development. Schwartz said she had worked across the table from Squire Patton attorneys in transactions and was impressed by them. "On top of that, they have one of the largest and most experienced municipal tax practices and that's very important for...

