SEC Litigator Joins Stradley Ronon As Partner In Philly

By James Boyle (February 8, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- An attorney with a career spent in public service has joined Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP's Philadelphia office, the firm announced Tuesday. Jan M. Folena has joined Stradley Ronon's securities litigation and enforcement practice as a partner, leaving her position as supervisory assistant chief litigation counsel in the enforcement division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Folena told Law360 on Tuesday that her move to the private sector after nearly 30 years in state and federal government was sparked by Stradley Ronon's interest. "I've had a few firms reach out to me in the past, but Stradley came to...

