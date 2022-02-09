Clean Energy Backers Fight Power Market Plan At DC Circ.

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 9, 2022, 3:24 PM EST) -- A coalition of clean energy and environmental groups urged the D.C. Circuit to overturn the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's de facto approval of a plan by southeastern utilities to establish a regional electricity market. In a joint petition filed Tuesday, the groups asked the appeals court to set aside FERC's approval of the Southeast Energy Exchange Market, or SEEM, claiming that the market plan not only violates FERC precedent and the Federal Power Act but also discriminates against merchant generators and renewable energy developers. The coalition — which includes groups like Advanced Energy Economy, the Sierra Club and others — has argued that...

