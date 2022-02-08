Whistleblower Attys Launch Firm For SEC, CFTC, IRS Tipsters

By Sarah Jarvis (February 8, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- A pair of whistleblower attorneys who say they've helped tipsters collect more than $74 million in bounties have launched a firm focused solely on representing whistleblowers before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Internal Revenue Service, the firm announced Tuesday. Mark Pugsley and Bryan Wood, named partners of Pugsley Wood LLP, have represented clients under whistleblower programs with the SEC, CFTC, U.S. Department of Justice and state comptrollers, among others. The pair began filing whistleblower cases more than a decade ago when the SEC's whistleblower office was established, the firm said. The firm, which officially launched...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS