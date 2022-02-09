GOP Immigration Bill Faces Roadblocks From Both Parties

By Mike LaSusa (February 9, 2022, 8:58 PM EST) -- An immigration bill newly introduced by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives could serve as a springboard for a bipartisan reform effort, but finding compromise could prove challenging given the political polarization surrounding the immigration debate. The bill, dubbed the Dignity Act, offers a pathway to citizenship, which could prove appealing to Democrats, but it also contains provisions that have been divisive in the past, such as ramped-up border enforcement and language to bring back the border wall. It also envisions making all employers use the oft-derided E-Verify system to confirm whether new hires may legally work in the country....

