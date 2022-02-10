Baker Botts Adds V&E Tech Compliance Expert In Palo Alto

By James Mills (February 10, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- Baker Botts LLP has hired a Vinson & Elkins LLP compliance expert and former federal prosecutor as a partner in its Palo Alto office, the firm announced. Michael Ward, who spent 16 years as an assistant U.S. attorney and another 16 years as an in-house compliance lawyer before returning to private practice, will work in the firm's litigation practice, Baker Botts announced Tuesday. He specializes in government investigations and white collar criminal defense connected to compliance issues in the technology field. "It's a great platform for my clients," Ward told Law360 on Thursday morning. "I'm in tech. I'm in the Bay...

