10th Circ. Again Says Climate Suit Belongs In Colo. Court

By Morgan Conley (February 8, 2022, 9:10 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday ruled that Colorado municipalities' efforts to make Exxon and Suncor foot the bill for climate change should proceed in state court after concluding its U.S. Supreme Court-mandated second review of the companies' reasons for why the lawsuit belongs in federal court. A unanimous panel said Boulder County, San Miguel County, and the City of Boulder's suit seeking to put ExxonMobil and Suncor Energy Inc. on the hook for climate-related infrastructure damages belongs in state court. In doing so, the panel rejected all six grounds asserted by the companies to support federal removal jurisdiction, including arguing that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS