Calling It 'Gift' Pot Doesn't Make It Legal, NY Regulator Warns

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 8, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- Two dozen New York businesses have been warned by the state's new Office of Cannabis Management that "gifting" pot to consumers who buy other products might jeopardize the businesses' shot at getting a license to legally sell cannabis down the road. The nascent state regulator's office announced Tuesday that it sent out letters to the 24 businesses Tuesday to "educate" them about the state's law prohibiting such gifts and to order them to stop immediately. The OCM said that an investigation was prompted by media reports revealing that some businesses were giving away cannabis to customers who purchased things such as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS