9th Circ. Clears Credit Co. For FCRA Breach On Tricky Issue

By Gina Kim (February 9, 2022, 9:44 PM EST) -- In a published decision Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court's ruling that a credit reporting agency wasn't liable under the Fair Credit Reporting Act for including a decade-old criminal charge in a background check, saying no reasonable fact-finder could find its FCRA violation was willful or negligent. In a 16-page opinion penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Carlos T. Bea, the unanimous three-judge panel said that even though The Screening Pros violated the FCRA by including a decade-old criminal charge in plaintiff Gabriel Felix Moran's screening report for an apartment application, whether the charge could have been included was a...

