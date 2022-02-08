Ill. AG Says Dynegy Should Repay $428M For Overcharges

By Lauraann Wood (February 8, 2022, 9:37 PM EST) -- Illinois' attorney general has asked federal regulators to order that Dynegy Inc. refund certain residents more than $428 million as reimbursement for overcharges they experienced after the company allegedly manipulated electricity auction rules in 2015. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday that Dynegy should reimburse customers in the state's central and southern regions because the company's status as a significant energy supplier in those areas allowed it to wield massive market power and manipulate Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. electricity auction rules in 2015. "Dynegy manipulated the market and took advantage of rules that...

