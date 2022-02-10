Norton Rose Nabs Health Care Pros From Morgan Lewis

By Jessica Corso (February 10, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright recently announced the growth of its health care practice in Houston with the addition of two former Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP partners who specialize in advising providers on contract and compliance matters. Donna Clark and Susan Feigin Harris joined Norton Rose as partners Feb. 1, and the firm announced their addition Tuesday. The pair worked for four years at Morgan Lewis and were colleagues at BakerHostetler before that. Clark told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that the duo have practiced alongside each other for almost the entirety of their 35-year careers. They began working together in the 1980s...

