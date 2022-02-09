Sidley Austin Hires Reed Smith Partner For Finance Practice

By Matt Perez (February 9, 2022, 3:44 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP has hired a former Reed Smith partner with experience in leveraged finance and special situations transactions to its global finance practice out of New York City, the firm said Tuesday. Elizabeth Tabas Carson moves over to the firm after three years working in Reed Smith's financial services group at its Philadelphia office. The firm's global finance group handles restructuring, insurance, investment funds, mergers and acquisitions, real estate and tax matters. "Liz's experience in direct lending, private credit and fund finance is a strong complement to Sidley's structured finance work and our burgeoning private equity-facing finance practice," Sidley's global finance...

