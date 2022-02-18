Top Railroad Matters To Watch In 2022

By Linda Chiem (February 18, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- Railroads will be searching for tell-tale shifts in regulations, competition and infrastructure spending under a Biden administration agenda favoring consumers and big construction, all while the industry contends with a proposed mega merger and financial and operational rule changes. Passenger and freight rail projects are expected to see a $66 billion infusion from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that became law in November, including funds to help Amtrak eliminate its maintenance backlog, modernize the busy Northeast Corridor along the East Coast and potentially expand passenger rail service across other parts of the U.S., including the Gulf Coast. The five-member...

