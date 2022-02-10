Greenberg Traurig Adds Real Estate Counsel In Philadelphia

By James Boyle (February 10, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- An attorney specializing in commercial real estate transactions has brought his practice to Greenberg Traurig LLP's Philadelphia office after seven years with Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP. William M. Krogh has joined Greenberg Traurig as an of counsel attorney in its global real estate practice, the firm announced this week. Krogh told Law360 Pulse he made the move primarily to join friend and colleague Jon Robins, who left Klehr Harrison for Greenberg Traurig in May 2020. "That was the primary driver," Krogh said. "I learned more about Greenberg through Jon, and I was impressed with the caliber of people working with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS