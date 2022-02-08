Calif. Judge Pours Out Wine Importer's Trade Secret Claims

By Andrew Karpan (February 8, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- A federal judge in California on Tuesday dealt some blows to a Napa wine importer in its intellectual property battle with a similarly-named European liquor brand, labeling allegations of stolen trade secrets "speculative, conclusory, and insufficient." U.S. District Judge James Donato delivered the bad news to Quintessential LLC, a family-owned wine business that sued Quintessential Brands SA almost two years ago for allegedly infringing its marks and stealing confidential pricing information and other trade secrets. London-based Quintessential Brands, which operates in the U.K., Ireland and France, was founded in 2011 by a former Gruppo Campari executive. But the trade secret claims...

