Medtronic Can't Ditch All Claims In Faulty Pacemaker Suit

By Mike Curley (February 9, 2022, 3:30 PM EST) -- A South Carolina federal judge won't let Medtronic Inc. escape a suit alleging one of its pacemakers was implanted without a necessary protective coating, saying while claims about other alleged design defects are preempted by federal law, claims about the coating can proceed. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge David C. Norton denied in part a motion to dismiss a suit by Emery I. Feeser, who had one of Medtronic's pacemakers implanted in July 2018, saying that by alleging that the first implant he had lacked the coating, he has sufficiently alleged that Medtronic violated the U.S. Food and...

