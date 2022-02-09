Debevoise Adding SEC Vet As White Collar Partner In SF

By James Mills (February 9, 2022, 10:40 AM EST) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP has lured a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission deputy director to join as a partner in its San Francisco office's white collar group. Kristin Snyder, who has been with the SEC for 18 years, will join Debevoise's white collar and regulatory defense practice on March 14, the firm said Tuesday. She will focus on securities-related regulatory and enforcement matters, particularly for private investment firms and other asset managers. "As I considered the next step in my career, I knew that I wanted to practice law at the very highest level in a collaborative and supportive environment with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS