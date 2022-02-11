AXA Fights Soccer Club Over COVID Biz Interruption Policy

By Silvia Martelli (February 11, 2022, 7:40 PM GMT) -- AXA Insurance hit back at a semi-professional U.K. soccer club seeking to recover losses it suffered due to COVID-19, saying that the government restrictions that forced it to close do not fall within the disease clause in the policy. In a High Court defense filed Feb. 7, AXA said that the policy clause Altrincham Association Football Club Ltd. relied on for its suit only covers losses due to national measures stemming from COVID-19 cases happening at the premises. But the U.K. government did not impose national lockdown restrictions in 2020 and 2021 "because of COVID-19 (or any notifiable human disease) manifesting...

