Pinsent Masons Fights £2M Negligence Suit Over Fraud

By Silvia Martelli (February 18, 2022, 5:29 PM GMT) -- Pinsent Masons LLP has denied negligently assisting an investment firm with a fraudulent development project, saying it was not its responsibility to tell the company that it had not met conditions before giving a £2 million loan that a developer misappropriated. The London law firm said in a High Court defense, filed on Feb. 7 and now made public, that it did not owe Fortimat Properties SA a duty to check that it had received all the necessary documents, which was prescribed by its contract, before it gave a £2 million ($2.7 million) loan to a joint venture for a real estate project....

