2nd Circ. Libor-Rigging Reversal Is A Boon For Defendants

By Rachel Maimin and Robert Johnston (February 11, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit's Jan. 27 reversal of the convictions of two former Deutsche Bank AG traders accused of rigging Libor in U.S. v. Connolly was rightfully big news in the white collar community. The win in such a high-profile prosecution was a major success for defense counsel. But will the decision in U.S. v. Connolly have significant consequences for defense strategies in future fraud trials? It's unlikely, as the Second Circuit's reasoning does not translate into an argument with much jury appeal, although the likelihood of a defendant ultimately prevailing in post-trial motion practice or on appeal has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS