Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Netflix Is Owed Atty Fees In Tossed IP Suit, Fed. Circ. Told

By J. Edward Moreno (February 8, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Tuesday questioned whether Netflix is owed $400,000 in attorney fees after a California federal judge considered the streaming giant a "prevailing party" in a patent infringement case that was filed against it and then was voluntarily dismissed.

Texas-based Realtime Adaptive Streaming LLC is appealing a district court decision granting Netflix's motion for attorney fees, which Realtime contends was improper because it voluntarily dismissed its infringement suit against the streaming giant and so Netflix can't be considered the prevailing party.

At issue is whether Netflix can be considered a prevailing party in this case, which Realtime dismissed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!