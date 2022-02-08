Netflix Is Owed Atty Fees In Tossed IP Suit, Fed. Circ. Told

By J. Edward Moreno (February 8, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Tuesday questioned whether Netflix is owed $400,000 in attorney fees after a California federal judge considered the streaming giant a "prevailing party" in a patent infringement case that was filed against it and then was voluntarily dismissed. Texas-based Realtime Adaptive Streaming LLC is appealing a district court decision granting Netflix's motion for attorney fees, which Realtime contends was improper because it voluntarily dismissed its infringement suit against the streaming giant and so Netflix can't be considered the prevailing party. At issue is whether Netflix can be considered a prevailing party in this case, which Realtime dismissed...

