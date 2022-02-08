Feds Fight Alford Plea For Ex-Prof Accused Of Insider Trading

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 8, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- The federal government on Tuesday urged an Illinois federal court to reject an ex-University of Chicago medical professor's request to plead guilty to trading on inside information about a drug trial while maintaining his innocence, saying it was "implausible" he didn't know his actions were wrong. In its filing, prosecutors also said the court should consider how a trial in the insider trading case would deter others from such criminal acts. "Allowing a defendant to technically plead 'guilty' in court, while maintaining innocence to the public — under the facts and circumstances of this case — could set a bad precedent...

