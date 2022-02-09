Insurer Says Pot Co.'s Policy Doesn't Cover Assault Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 9, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- An Arizona-based insurer asked a Colorado federal magistrate judge to release it from covering a cannabis company and its owner, who was accused of sexual assault, saying among other things that their policy does not cover the kind of personal injury the owner allegedly caused. In a summary judgment bid submitted Tuesday, Scottsdale Insurance Co. told U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter that he should declare that the company is not obligated to defend or indemnify Benjamin D. Wilhelm or River Roots LLC, the medical marijuana company he co-owns and operates, in an underlying case accusing him of sexually assaulting someone...

