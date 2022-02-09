Ombudsman Still Has Backlog Of 43,000 Cases, CEO Says

By Martin Croucher (February 9, 2022, 5:59 PM GMT) -- The Financial Ombudsman Service has halved its backlog of customers who are waiting to have their complaints heard, but there are still currently 43,000 cases outstanding, the body's chief executive said Wednesday. Nausicaa Delfas told members of the Treasury Select Committee that when she joined the service in May last year there were 90,000 outstanding cases, and some customers had been waiting up to four years to have their complaints heard. The body, which handles complaints against regulated financial services companies, has been swamped in recent years with tens of thousands of payment protection insurance and latterly COVID-19-related disputes, putting pressure...

