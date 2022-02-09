FCA Fights Ruling On E-Money Customer Funds In Insolvency

By Joanne Faulkner (February 9, 2022, 7:14 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority urged an appeals court Wednesday to overturn a decision that customer funds of an insolvent authorized electronic money company are not held on trust, arguing that it "drives a coach and horses" through insolvency regulations. The regulator's attorney, Felicity Toube QC, said the FCA was concerned with the way in which the lower court had decided how funds held by Ipagoo LLP customers should be characterized and distributed on insolvency. Although the money at stake in the current case is relatively small, Toube said the ruling affects a very large number of other payment companies that hold...

