FDIC Wants UK Libor Rigging Case Paused After US Revival

By Christopher Crosby (February 9, 2022, 5:07 PM GMT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. sought on Wednesday to pause its English lawsuit accusing major European banks of manipulating Libor after a federal appeals court revived an almost identical claim in the U.S., as the agency argued that it will save time and millions of pounds in costs. Lawyers for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. have told the High Court in London that the English litigation will most likely be dropped and shift overseas as the agency sought to pause its English lawsuit. Lawyers for the U.S. deposit protection agency told the judge at a High Court hearing in London that the...

