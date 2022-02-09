CORRECTED: Thai Wind Boss Wins Bid To Freeze Shares

By Christopher Crosby (February 9, 2022, 5:37 PM GMT) -- A London judge issued a worldwide freezing order against a Thai businessman and his mother-in-law on Wednesday, preventing them from selling shares in a wind energy company ahead of a fraud trial. Ali Malek QC, sitting as a High Court judge, approved Nopporn Suppipat's application for an injunction barring three defendants from selling shares and or transferring dividends in a Thai wind energy producer, Wind Energy Holding Co. Ltd. Suppipat has claimed that his shares in the energy company were siphoned away as part of a fraudulent scheme to strip the wind producer of assets after he insulted the country's royal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS