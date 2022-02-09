MBS Co. Urges Court To Find Would-Be Director In Contempt

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 9, 2022, 4:22 PM GMT) -- A mortgage portfolio firm urged a court on Wednesday to find a man accused of trying to take over the company guilty of contempt of court after he allegedly violated an injunction ordering him to stop interfering with the business. Lawyers for a group of companies called Business Mortgage Finance — special purchase vehicles that issued multi-currency floating rate notes linked to mortgages in Britain between 2005 and 2007 — urged Judge Robert Miles at the High Court to find Rizwan Hussein guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of contempt of court. The finding could land Hussain in jail. In opening arguments at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS