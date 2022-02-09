Market Turbulence Kills Planned $2.85B Syniverse SPAC Deal

By Benjamin Horney (February 9, 2022, 10:53 AM EST) -- The planned de-SPAC deal for $2.85 billion telecommunication software provider Syniverse Technologies has been called off after market turbulence resulted in too many of the SPAC's stockholders seeking to redeem their stock, the companies said Wednesday. The agreement, announced in August, implied an enterprise value of $2.85 billion for Syniverse Technologies LLC. The de-SPAC deal, which is the term for when a special purpose acquisition vehicle combines with a target, called for Tampa, Florida-based Syniverse to become publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange. On Wednesday, however, the companies said in a joint statement that they are terminating the transaction...

